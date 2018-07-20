Walt Disney (DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.30.

Walt Disney traded down $0.65, reaching $111.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 11,674,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,418,503. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

