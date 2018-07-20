Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 52,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.7% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

