Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $64.93 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

