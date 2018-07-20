Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.
Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $64.93 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $486,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.
See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.