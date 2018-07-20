W W Grainger (GWW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $341.80 and last traded at $339.16, with a volume of 125237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.00.

The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $350.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.93, for a total transaction of $8,320,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,270.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $9,095,942 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 493.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 4,050.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 276,672 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $33,928,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $33,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

