W W Grainger (GWW) PT Set at $350.00 by Cfra

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has been assigned a $350.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cfra in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Stephens set a $282.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

Shares of GWW opened at $341.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $347.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,685.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,942 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in W W Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 167.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

