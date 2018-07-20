W W Grainger (GWW) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at BMO Capital Markets

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $267.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens set a $282.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.36.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $347.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $60,205.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,942. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

