vTorrent 24 Hour Volume Hits $107,340.00 (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One vTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, vTorrent has traded up 180.1% against the U.S. dollar. vTorrent has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $107,340.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000839 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,684.60 or 3.03776000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00128253 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002357 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

vTorrent Profile

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The official website for vTorrent is vtorrent.info . The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

