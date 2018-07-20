VTG (VT9) Given a €52.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VT9 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.81 ($64.49).

VT9 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €54.70 ($64.35). The stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($34.18) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($59.65).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

