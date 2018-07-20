Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 556,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 664,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.01.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

