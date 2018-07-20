Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vornado Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.8029422642257 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

VNO stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $536.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

