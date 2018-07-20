Vocera Communications (VCRA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Vocera Communications opened at $32.32 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $955.18 million, a P/E ratio of -107.73 and a beta of -0.11. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,709 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 972,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 357,397 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

