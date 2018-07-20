VIVO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,974.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. VIVO has a market capitalization of $887,007.00 and $4,974.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,594.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.05 or 0.06152520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $813.31 or 0.10737000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.01140660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.01826290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00222239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.88 or 0.02599090 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00393180 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,145,850 coins and its circulating supply is 2,325,850 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIVO’s official website is www.vivocrypto.com . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto . VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

