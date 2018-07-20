Vistra Energy (VST) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Media stories about Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vistra Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7436063546822 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Vistra Energy opened at $23.23 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.01. Vistra Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Macquarie started coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

