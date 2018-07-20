Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

Headlines about Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vistagen Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7604843603908 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics opened at $1.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

