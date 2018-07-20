Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.65 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

