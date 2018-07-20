Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vishay Intertechnology earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.366702561981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VSH stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,322. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.06 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

