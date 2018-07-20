Visa (V) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $140.13 rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $135.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Shares of Visa traded up $0.81, reaching $140.94, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 268,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $97.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $1,075,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Visa by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

