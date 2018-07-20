Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.19 (PFFA)

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) declared a special dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th.

NYSEARCA PFFA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.88. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

