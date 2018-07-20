Virtu Financial (VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,807. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Molluso sold 88,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $2,665,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,640,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,629,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

