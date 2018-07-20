Virta Unique Coin (VUC) Price Up 31.2% This Week

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Virta Unique Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,743.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Virta Unique Coin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Virta Unique Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005381 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin Profile

VUC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,019,400 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin . The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com

Buying and Selling Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virta Unique Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

