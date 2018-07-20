Vical (VICL) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.05

News articles about Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vical earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.6367907756543 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Vical opened at $1.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vical has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Vical had a negative return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 144.80%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. equities analysts predict that Vical will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Vical in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 42,845 shares of Vical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 32,030 shares of Vical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $39,396.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 621,613 shares of company stock valued at $721,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy.

