VF (VFC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Buckingham Research from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 target price on VF and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VF to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a hold rating on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.21.

VF opened at $89.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. VF has a 1-year low of $56.57 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that VF will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 117,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 96,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

