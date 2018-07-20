VF Corp (VFC) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s 6th Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. VF makes up 2.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in VF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the fourth quarter worth $15,244,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of VF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 61,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,509,000.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF traded up $3.71, reaching $92.95, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 439,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,932. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $56.57 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VF to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

