VersaBank (VB) Director Patrick George Purchases 2,400 Shares

VersaBank (TSE:VB) Director Patrick George bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,368.00.

Patrick George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, Patrick George bought 1,100 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,502.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Patrick George bought 100 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$682.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Patrick George bought 2,800 shares of VersaBank stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,928.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Patrick George purchased 600 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, with a total value of C$4,314.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Patrick George purchased 2,300 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, with a total value of C$16,537.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Patrick George purchased 500 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.19 per share, with a total value of C$3,595.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Patrick George purchased 200 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,420.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Patrick George purchased 2,100 shares of VersaBank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$14,910.00.

Shares of VB traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.82. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,055. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$4.44 and a 52 week high of C$8.36.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company provides commercial lending services to selected niche markets in Canada. It also purchases loan and lease receivables from nonbank financial services companies, and also originates and services real estate development and commercial loans.

