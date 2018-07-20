Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 47,245 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 77,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $50.75 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

