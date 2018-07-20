Veritaseum Price Tops $45.21 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $45.21 or 0.00612956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a market cap of $92.07 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003736 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00453237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00161575 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

