Vericel Corp (VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $18.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $18.02 million. Vericel reported sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $78.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $78.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $93.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 67.15% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

VCEL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. 699,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,614. The company has a market cap of $366.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 3.08. Vericel has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $404,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,720.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,239. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

