Verge Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $340.00 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.01126730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004784 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005576 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 15,054,315,539 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Upbit, YoBit, Binance, fex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

