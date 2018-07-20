Veoneer to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Veoneer in a report issued on Sunday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian expects that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

