Ventas (VTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “$57.33” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $61.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

Ventas opened at $58.06 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.10. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,111 shares in the company, valued at $41,220,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

