Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8,236.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.74% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $128,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,641,000 after acquiring an additional 630,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,809,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 335,789 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,687,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,675,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $83.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

