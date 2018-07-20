Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,308,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.84 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

