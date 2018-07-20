Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15,286.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,439,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 3.60% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $56,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $156.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

