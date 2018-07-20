Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

