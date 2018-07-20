ValuEngine Upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to “Buy”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $0.73, reaching $90.32, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 893,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,895. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,536,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 425,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 222,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 139,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 135,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.