ValuEngine Lowers AGCO (AGCO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.47.

AGCO opened at $60.43 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. AGCO has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $207,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

