ValuEngine Downgrades EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Strong Sell

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $14.00 target price on EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 15,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $253,888.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 747,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 378,910 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 491,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 231,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

