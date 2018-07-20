ValueChain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One ValueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. ValueChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $435,128.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ValueChain has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003835 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00449857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00164688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ValueChain Token Profile

ValueChain was first traded on December 28th, 2017. ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. ValueChain’s official website is valuechain.biz

ValueChain Token Trading

ValueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ValueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

