Vale (VALE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7595958626755 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%. sell-side analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.