Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 101.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 265.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of GE opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

