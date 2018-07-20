USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,676,091 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 4,997,831 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,734 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of USA Compression Partners opened at $16.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Usa Compression Holdings, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,401,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 871,877 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 86,947 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

