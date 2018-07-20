US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Receives $58.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECOL. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.69. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $470,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,954.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Simon G. Bell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.