US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Andeavor (ANDV)

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andeavor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Andeavor’s FY2018 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Andeavor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.06 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.90.

Shares of Andeavor opened at $137.49 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Andeavor has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $151.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Andeavor news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 73,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $8,720,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,292,974 shares in the company, valued at $152,984,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $13,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,521 shares of company stock valued at $111,505,718. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Andeavor by 48.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,238,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 17.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,203,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 57.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,461,000 after acquiring an additional 416,928 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Andeavor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

