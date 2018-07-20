URU Metals (URU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 7659834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

URU Metals Company Profile

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sweden, Canada, and South Africa. It primarily explores for uranium, oil, nickel, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Zebediela nickel sulphide project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa; and the Närke oil-uranium project covering an area of approximately 7,087 hectares located near the town of Örebro, Sweden.

