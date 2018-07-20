Uranium Energy (UEC) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.55. 32,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,084,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 203,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

