UR (UR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. UR has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UR has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UR alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002724 BTC.

UR Profile

UR (UR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2016. UR’s official website is ur.technology . UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.