Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.64 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00011759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Octaex, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003655 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00162829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022541 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, Octaex, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.