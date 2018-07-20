Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ earnings. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.6% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 181,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $25.22 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.37 million, a P/E ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.