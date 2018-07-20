Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.