Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B traded down $0.10, reaching $112.67, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 433,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $128.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.14). Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

